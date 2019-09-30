× Elizabethtown man charged with home improvement fraud, theft by deception

LANCASTER COUNTY — An Elizabethtown man has been charged with home improvement fraud and other offenses after he allegedly did not perform the work he’d been hired to do.

David Wayne West, 57, is also charged with deceptive or fraudulent business practices and theft by deception in the incident, which began on Dec. 31, 2018, according to Manheim Township Police.

At that time, police say, West accepted $4,713.25 from a victim to repair their home on the 1800 block of Sturbridge Drive, and failed to provide the services he had promised — all while knowing he was not able to provide the requested services.

In addition to failing to perform the work, West also failed to return the victim’s money, police say.

A criminal complaint was filed.