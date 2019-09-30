× Former Lancaster city police officer sentenced for beating puppy with piece of wood

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former Lancaster city police officer was recently sentenced for beating his puppy with a piece of wood in 2018.

Damon Bronstetter was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment. He is also banned from having a pet during the period of supervision.

Bronstetter, who was an officer at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Alex Egner said that Bronstetter struck his 10-month old German Shepherd with a piece, causing bleeding and a tear in the dogs fur.

Bronstetter admitted to the conduct, and told the judge he was ashamed.

He also had a pending simple assault case regarding an alleged assault against a woman in 2018.

Police say that case is tentatively scheduled to go to trial later this year.