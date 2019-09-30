HSFF: A refugee helping others through Lancaster Catholic’s entrepreneurship program

Posted 6:37 AM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42AM, September 30, 2019

MANHEIM TWP, Pa. - Lancaster Catholic High School has students scrambling to apply for their entrepreneurship class. Every year, 24 students use their ideas to develop a business plan to pitch to local entrepreneurs and other successful business people. Last year, a student won a $5,000 grant to develop his idea.

His name is Denzel Kabasele. Denzel's life before Lancaster Catholic High School led him to develop his business - helping refugees learn English so that they can better communicate in their new home land.

FOX43's Bradon Long spoke with Denzel about his story and how the class will help him empower other refugees to live easier lives in the United States.

