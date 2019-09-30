× Kickoff time for Penn State’s Oct. 12 visit to Iowa will be 7 p.m., the school says

AMES, IOWA — Next Saturday’s Big Ten clash between Penn State and Iowa will be a prime-time affair, the school announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. in Ames on Oct. 12. The TV network covering the game has yet to be determined, but will be announced on Oct. 6.

Penn State is ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press and No. 11 in the College Football Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions are 16-12 all-time against Iowa, including victories in the last five meetings. Last year, the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, but Penn State bounced back for a 30-24 win in Beaver Stadium.

The last time Penn State visited Iowa City, the Nittany Lions collected a thrilling 21-19 come-from-behind win, as Trace McSorley hit Juwan Johnson on a 7-yard touchdown pass as time expired to claim the victory.

Penn State’s remaining home schedule includes Big Ten games against Purdue (Oct. 5; noon – Homecoming), Michigan (Oct. 19 – Penn State White Out), Indiana (Nov. 15) and Rutgers (Nov. 30 – Senior Day).