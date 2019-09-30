× Lancaster man accused of striking victim with a steam mop

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 36-year-old Lancaster man with simple assault after he allegedly struck a victim with a steam mop during a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Alexander R. DiPaolowas charged after police say he caused the victim to suffer bodily injury in the incident, which occurred at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, on the 2800 block of Weaver Road.

DiPaolo was arrested and taken to Central Arraignment for booking on the charges.