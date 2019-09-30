× Lil Nas X announced he’s taking a break from music, canceling two shows

Lil Nas X said he was going to ride until he can’t no more, and apparently now he can’t no more.

The rapper announced on Twitter that he’s taking some time off — canceling two shows in the process.

The announcement comes after a historic run by Lil Nas X, whose song “Old Town Road” spent a record-breaking 19-week run atop Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

The musician has become a household name in recent months because of the viral song and his popularizing of country rap. He released his first EP in June, called “7. “