Local motorcyclists dress up in their best suits to ride across Harrisburg for a good cause

Harrisburg - More than 30 local motorcyclists dressed up in their best suits to ride across the city for a good cause on Sunday.

The bikers rode in style to raise awareness and money for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. It was part of the 2019 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride that took place at 102 countries around the world.

"We want to bring a smile to people as they see us," said ride organizer, Jeremy Wyland, "as they see these old bikes, these guys all dressed up as best they can. And then in part too, sometimes there are some negative stereotypes associated with motorcycling, so we look to kind of crush that by being gentle-manly or gentle-lady."

The ride raised nearly $5,000, according to Wyland. Globally, the ride raised more than $23,000,000.