Luzerne County man accused of baiting hooks with meat to 'fish' for cats pleads guilty to animal cruelty

LUZERNE COUNTY — A Nanticoke man accused of using baited hooks to “fish” for cats has pleaded guilty to torturing and committing cruelty to animals, according to WNEP-TV.

Kenny Rowles, 27, turned himself in to authorities in May after he was accused of the acts of animal cruelty, which included putting meat on fishing line and dangling it from his back porch for cats.

Humane officers began investigating Rowles in May, one month after an animal rescue group discovered a cat with a hook in its mouth.