Man arrested, charged in connection with retail theft and armed robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man Monday in connection with a retail theft and armed robbery.

Ben Rice was apprehended by Middletown Police and Penn State University Police in the 100 block of Wilson Street.

He’s accused of stealing liquor from Wine and Spirits on East Main Street Wednesday and then participating in an armed robbery in the 300 block of Hoffman Avenue Sunday.

Rice faces charges of theft of liquor, armed robbery, criminal attempt – delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility.