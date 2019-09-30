× Man who caused deadly crash while driving drunk will serve up to 15 years in prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man will serve up to 15 years in prison for being intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed a Mount Joy man earlier this year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Bryan Knowles, 38, pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide while DUI, vehicular homicide and DUI, the DA’s Office said. He was sentenced to 6 1/2 to 15 years imprisonment followed by five years of probation. The Bainbridge man was also ordered to pay $2,827 restitution regarding funeral costs.

Knowles had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit on January 15 when his pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic on Route 441 and struck an SUV, driven by 56-year-old Joseph Zito. Zito died of injuries from the crash.

Police determined that Knowles took a Breathalyzer test prior to driving. The test revealed that he was intoxicated but Knowles drove anyway.