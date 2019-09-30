Online threat forced Harrisburg High School to be placed on exterior lockdown, district says
Update, 12:49 p.m.: FOX43’s Chelsea Koerbler reports the lockdown appears to have been lifted.
Previously
HARRISBURG — Police are investigating an incident that caused Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus to be placed on exterior lockdown this morning around 10:30 a.m., the school district said.
The lockdown was put into effect because of an online threat to a specific person, the school district said.
All students and faculty are safe, and the regular daily schedule remains in effect, according to the school district, which said parents and guardians will be updated as needed.
40.271013 -76.847228