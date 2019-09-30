× Online threat forced Harrisburg High School to be placed on exterior lockdown, district says

Update, 12:49 p.m.: FOX43’s Chelsea Koerbler reports the lockdown appears to have been lifted.

Harrisburg High School was put on an exterior lockdown this morning around 10:30.

It appears the lockdown may be over. Police have left and we’ve seen people entering and leaving the school. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Rb6j4tMWXK — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) September 30, 2019

Previously

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating an incident that caused Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus to be placed on exterior lockdown this morning around 10:30 a.m., the school district said.

The lockdown was put into effect because of an online threat to a specific person, the school district said.

All students and faculty are safe, and the regular daily schedule remains in effect, according to the school district, which said parents and guardians will be updated as needed.