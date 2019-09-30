× Pirates fire Clint Hurdle

PITTSBURGH– It’s the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team has fired manager Clint Hurdle.

Hurdle, 62, was hired by the Pirates before the 2011 season and led the club to a 735-720-1 record in 9 years.

However, those numbers don’t tell the full story, as Hurdle was at the helm for three straight postseason trips from 2013-2015, and finishes his Pirates’ career as the club’s fourth winning-est manager.

This season, the Pirates bottomed out in the second half, going 4-24 in the first 28 games after the All-Star Break, and finishing at 69-93.