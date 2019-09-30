× Police in Lancaster County seek owner of dachshund found Sunday in Manor Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manor Township Police are trying to locate the owner of a dachshund that was found Sunday along Ironstone Road in Lancaster County.

The older male dog, which is black and brown in color, was not wearing a collar or ID tags and was not microchipped, police say.

The dog was found around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Ironstone Road and Holly Drive, according to police.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owners is asked to contact Manor Township Police at (717) 299-5231.