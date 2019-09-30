× Police investigating robbery in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery.

On September 29 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of South 82nd Street in Swatara Township for a robbery.

Victims told police that armed suspects entered a home and demanded cash and jewelry before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say that after an investigation, it is believed that this was not a random incident, and the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-564-2550.