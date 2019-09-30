Police investigating robbery in Swatara Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery.
On September 29 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of South 82nd Street in Swatara Township for a robbery.
Victims told police that armed suspects entered a home and demanded cash and jewelry before fleeing on foot.
Authorities say that after an investigation, it is believed that this was not a random incident, and the victims were targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-564-2550.
40.247835 -76.813836