Police investigating robbery in Swatara Township

Posted 6:33 AM, September 30, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery.

On September 29 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of South 82nd Street in Swatara Township for a robbery.

Victims told police that armed suspects entered a home and demanded cash and jewelry before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say that after an investigation, it is believed that this was not a random incident, and the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-564-2550.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.