Police searching for suspect who stole wallet, made $2,900 in fraudulent credit card purchases in Chambersburg

Posted 9:51 AM, September 30, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a theft suspect that allegedly stole a wallet and totaled over $2,900 in fraudulent credit card purchases.

Authorities say the theft occurred at Hershey Medical Center and the subsequent fraudulent charges totaling $2,962.15 occurred between September 17 & 18.

Police say that the suspect made purchases at multiple stores in the Chambersburg area.

Video footage from those stores shows a black woman wearing a white shirt, a black undershirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes. She was also carrying a red purse.

Police say the woman may be driving a white or silver SUV that could possibly be a Ford Edge.

Anyone who may recognize this individual or who has further information about the incident can submit a tip or contact the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.

