LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are looking for help in identifying a suspected beer thief.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered a Sheetz store on the 3200 block of Lititz Pike Sunday at about 8:39 p.m., and stole three cases of beer valued at $89.67.

The man fled in a dark-colored SUV, crossover, or minivan, police say.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.