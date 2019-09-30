× Police seek man accused of stealing from cash register at Lancaster Sunoco station

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for a 38-year-old homeless man accused of stealing from the cash register drawer at a Manheim Township Sunoco station earlier this month.

Gergory R. Butzer, no fixed address, is accused of committing the theft, which occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Sunoco on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike.

Police say Butzer made off with $77 in cash. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained, but Butzer remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.