FOX43 - The Nittany Lions roared into College Park and once again made themselves at home in Maryland Stadium. Penn State dominated the Terps 59-0 while clicking in all phases of the game. The one positive for Maryland, their fans dressed the part, taking part in the 'Black Out."

This week on "Pride of the Lions" Alex Cawley breakdowns Penn State's defense and Todd Sadowski gives us a cliff notes version of how Sean Clifford is taking his game to the next level.