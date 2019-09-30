Record heat coming, but the change to Fall could finally happen

Posted 11:33 AM, September 30, 2019, by

Rain chances drop through the overnight.

RAIN FINISHES UP: Another round of showers pushes through in the late afternoon and into the evening. Forecast highs shy of 70-degrees will be the norm. Overcast skies stick with us into the early overnight. We slowly clear heading into tomorrow morning with lows in the low-60s. Plentiful sunshine returns Tuesday on a mostly dry day, if not completely dry. Highs raise back into the low-80s – about 10-15 degrees above average.

Record heat likely Wednesday!

RECORD HEAT: We near, if not break, a record for Wednesday with a forecast high near 90-degrees. Mostly sunny, humid skies will be the norm. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out either based on the heat and humidity, feeling more like July than the second day of October! A few more clouds move in Thursday with the chance for more organized showers and storms in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs make it to the mid-80s after a second consecutive day of morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

A big pattern change possible with much cooler temperatures Friday and into the weekend.

FINALLY FALL FOR GOOD? MAYBE: A big, breezy wind shift brings in a bit of cloud cover, but much cooler air Friday. It will likely be here to stay in a big pattern change. Afternoon highs only make the low-to-mid 60s after a morning low in the mid-50s to finish the work week. Morning lows dip into the low-40s Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. The mornings warm back to the 50s finishing the weekend, but afternoon temperatures stay closer to average, near 70-degrees, for the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast into most of next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.