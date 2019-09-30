Record heat coming, but the change to Fall could finally happen

RAIN FINISHES UP: Another round of showers pushes through in the late afternoon and into the evening. Forecast highs shy of 70-degrees will be the norm. Overcast skies stick with us into the early overnight. We slowly clear heading into tomorrow morning with lows in the low-60s. Plentiful sunshine returns Tuesday on a mostly dry day, if not completely dry. Highs raise back into the low-80s – about 10-15 degrees above average.

RECORD HEAT: We near, if not break, a record for Wednesday with a forecast high near 90-degrees. Mostly sunny, humid skies will be the norm. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out either based on the heat and humidity, feeling more like July than the second day of October! A few more clouds move in Thursday with the chance for more organized showers and storms in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs make it to the mid-80s after a second consecutive day of morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

FINALLY FALL FOR GOOD? MAYBE: A big, breezy wind shift brings in a bit of cloud cover, but much cooler air Friday. It will likely be here to stay in a big pattern change. Afternoon highs only make the low-to-mid 60s after a morning low in the mid-50s to finish the work week. Morning lows dip into the low-40s Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. The mornings warm back to the 50s finishing the weekend, but afternoon temperatures stay closer to average, near 70-degrees, for the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast into most of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann