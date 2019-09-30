× Report calls for fee for plant-based milk products in Pennsylvania

A report is recommending Pennsylvania adds a fee to plant-based beverages.

The recommendation was just one of many issued in the report written by the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee on the dairy industry. Lawmakers in the General Assembly will need to decide what to do next.

“I think the number one recommendation is getting some sort of fee on these plant-based beverages,” said Stephen Fickes of the Legislative Budget an Finance Committee. He added, “I think if these products want to call themselves milk, they should pay something towards that cost.”

The report claims, the costs are mostly being borne by the dairy industry. But, the report does’t specify how much the fee should be on plant-based beverages.

Other recommendations include:

-Regulate plant-based milks as a Class V milk product

-Clarify milk date coding requirements

-License milk retailers to capture more detail about milk sales in PA

-Expand research and development assistance to promote innovation with fluid milk products

-Aid the development/construction of cheese plants

-Further develop Pennsyvlania’s identity and uniqueness for fluid milk

-Expand the size of the milk marketing board

-Change the name of the milk marketing board

“Dairy farmers have been in a sustained period over the last five years of low dairy prices. And as costs continue to grow, it becomes incredibly difficult to stay in business,” Fickes said the report found. He adds, the purpose of the recommendations is to help balance fairness in the marketplace.

The report also found that sell-by dates on fluid milk should be changed. “We found that that date is somewhat arbitrary,” said Fickes.

The report adds a recommendation for the state to further explore cheese, but also points out there are other states already leading the way on cheese production.

“We place a little bit of a caveat on that, that it may be difficult to do so because there is already a greater cheese capacity, if you will, in otehr states particularly Wisconsin and California,” said Fickes.

Read the report here.