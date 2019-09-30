Sunday Sitdown Interview with Adam Breneman

Posted 4:54 AM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55AM, September 30, 2019

He was the number one ranked high school tight end in the country at Cedar Cliff.  After his time wearing the Blue and White at Penn State, Adam Breneman was an All-American at the University of Massachusetts.  Injuries eventually derailed his chances to play in the NFL.

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, we had the chance to catch up with the ever versatile Breneman.

We discuss his connections to Penn State, his new podcast "The Adam Breneman Show: Life in the Red Zone" and whether or not you can mix Sports and politics.  The complete interview with Adam is above.

