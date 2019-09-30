Traffic signals to be replaced at Hollywood Drive and Springwood Road in York Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- An equipment project is expected to begin in York Township on Monday, upgrading the traffic signals at the Hollywood Drive and Springwood Road intersection.

PennDOT says the old traffic signals will be replaced with new ones, but the project includes other upgrades as well. There will be construction of ADA curb ramps, and placing pavement markings at the intersection.

Other intersections in the area will be seeing improvements like South Queen Street and Tyler Run Road and Donna Lane, and Springwood Road and Commercial Drive and South Queen Street.

Drivers will experience single lane closures during the equipment upgrade project at Hollywood Drive and Springwood Road from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., daily.

PennDOT says to please be cautious of flaggers throughout the work zone.

PennDOT says the project should be complete by the end of this December.