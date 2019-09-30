× Two injured after motorcycle crash in Cumberland County; police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were injured after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.

On September 29 around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a reported motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian along South Front Street near Poplar Street in Wormleysburg Borough.

Police say that an officer on the way to work came upon the crash, and determined that the pedestrian was in cardiac arrest before beginning CPR.

Authorities say that the pedestrian was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in East Pennsboro Township, and the Cumberland County Coroner was summoned to the hospital later.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Harrisburg Hospital with moderate injuries, police say.

A preliminary investigation of the crash has shown that the pedestrian was walking along the east side of South Front Street before moving into the northbound lane of the road, directly in front of the approaching motorcycle.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.