York man accused of stabbing man in neck during argument

YORK COUNTY — A 28-year-old York man has been charged with numerous offenses, including attempted murder, after a stabbing last Friday on the 3800 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Ronald Damien Weaver, of the 500 block of West King Street, is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred around 11:33 p.m. in Dover, police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on Bull Road in response to the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two victims on the ground, both covered in blood. A male victim had suffered a stab wound to the left side of his neck, and was going in and out of consciousness, according to police. A female victim sustained a severe laceration to the back of her right calf, police say. The female victim told police she and the male victim had been stabbed by Weaver, who was standing nearby.

The woman had been stabbed while trying to break up a fight between Weaver and the male victim, according to police.

Officers who took Weaver into custody observed the strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Weaver had also sustained a laceration to his right hand, police say.

Weaver allegedly admitted to consuming “four or five” beers and liquor throughout the day, according to police.

Officers located a bloody knife a few feet from where Weaver had been standing, and also located a glass smoking pipe near where he was taken into custody, according to police. There was a small amount of marijuana in the pipe, police say.

A witness told police that the male and female victim were engaged in a verbal argument when Weaver allegedly threatened to stab the male victim if he did not stop hitting the woman, police say. Weaver and the male victim then began fighting, the witness told police.

The female victim, who was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injury, told police she and the male victim were arguing, but the argument was verbal in nature and never turned physical, according to police. The male victim allegedly attempted to take the woman’s phone away from her when Weaver intervened and stabbed him, the woman told police.

Officers did not observe any injuries on the woman that indicated she was the victim of physical abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

The female victim reported that Weaver had been talking about stabbing someone and going back to jail all night prior to the incident, police say.

Weaver was transported to the York County Judicial Center to be processed and arraigned on the charges.