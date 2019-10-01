October brings scary fun to Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– It’s October!

That means some of the craziest, spookiest fun comes to Hershey this time of year.

Hersheypark in the Dark returns this month, beginning on the weekend of October 18.

It will run for three weekends beginning with the 18-20 and including October 25-27 and November 1-3.

There will be more than 50 ride and attractions open with unique, dark ride opportunities.

ZooAmerica will open daily this fall with Creatures of the Night beginning at 6 p.m. and running on the same dates as Hersheypark in the Dark.

A number of shows will hit Hershey this month.

The GIANT Center will play host to Disturbed on October 4, before welcoming Disney on Ice for seven shows through October 17-20.

October will close out the month with Ghost hitting the stage on October 24.

Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show will come to the Hershey Theatre on October 15.

On October 24, Elvis Costello & The Imposters “Just Trust” tour will also take the stage.

The Hershey Bears will return this month, with Opening Night on Saturday, October 5.

If you’re looking to compete in sport yourself, the Hershey Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 20.

Finally, the MeltSpa by Hershey is offering an exclusive Pumpkin Spice Collection available through Nov. 30. Treatments include body scrub, body wrap, manicure, pedicure and immersion.

