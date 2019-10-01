‘Ask Evan’: “Can I get a vanity license plate for my pickup truck in PA?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Johnny M. Johnny asks, "I recently moved to PA and would like to get a specialty license plate for my pickup truck. However, I've noticed all pickups with PA license plates have a "truck" plate?

I reached out to the folks at PennDOT to get your answer. Personalized license plates are available and restricted to passenger vehicles, motorcycles, motor homes, trailers, and trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14-thousand pounds. Assuming that your pickup is less than 7 tons you can get a vanity plate.

You can go to the PennDOT website for more information on how to request a plate and whether the plate you want is available.

