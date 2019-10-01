DEADLINE ALERT: Pennsylvania voter registration deadline approaching

The deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the November 2019 Election is quickly approaching.

You only have until Monday (October 7th) to apply or make changes to your voter registration ahead of the November 5th Municipal Election.

State officials are encouraging everyone in Pennsylvania to check their voter registration status ahead of the deadline and to make the proper changes. This includes current mailing address.

You can check your voter registration by visiting VotesPA.com. This is also where you will be able to apply for a new voter registration and apply online for an absentee ballot.

Individuals wishing to become registered voters must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

You can also request paper voter registration forms, but they must be submitted to your county voter registration office by the end of business on Monday (October 7th). Online submissions must be in by 11:59PM.