PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have made an early season trade to add a linebacker.

The team has acquired LB Duke Riley from the Atlanta Falcons for S Johnathan Cyprien.

Riley, 25, has been relegated to special teams for the Falcons this season, after previously starting for the team.

Cyprien, 29, joined the Eagles this off season on a one-year deal.

With some depth at safety and the need for some better play at linebacker, the Eagles made the swap.