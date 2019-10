Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett learned more about the Hershey Bears Cares Community Program.

The Hershey Bears Cares program is designed to get our players, coaches, and staff out in the community to make a positive impact on others. We do many great things from visit children at the hospital, to working with the Ronald McDonald House, to assisting at the community gardens, and so much more.