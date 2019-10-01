× Lebanon County reconsiders policy that bans people from using medical marijuana on probation, ACLU says

Lebanon County is taking another look at the ruling that bans people from using medical marijuana while on probation, the ACLU said.

The ACLU said it sent a letter to President Judge John Tylwalk asking him to reconsider the policy and to not enforce it on its starting date of October 1.

“We found out yesterday that the court had agreed not to violate anybody starting today (October 1st) and we found out this morning that the board of judges had voted to rework the policy.” said But he added it’s “not entirely clear what the new policy is going to look like. We’ve given then our input. We’ll see what they come up with. But my understanding is in the meantime, nobody is going to be violated for testing positive for THC if they have a medical marijuana card.”

FOX43 first told you about how the policy impacted one woman named Melissa Gass, who lives with epilepsy. Gass is a medical marijuana cardholder who used medical marijuana to lessen her seizures. However, she told FOX43, she no longer uses medical marijuana because if she had done so, it would have been considered a violation.

The judge suggested Gass petition the court to make an exception for her case.

FOX43 reached out to the office of Judge Tylwallk for comment today, but have not heard back.

The ACLU said it is waiting to hear what is decided about the policy before considering litigation.