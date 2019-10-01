× Man accused of taking photos of woman in Old Navy changing room

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for help in identifying a man accused of taking photos of a woman in a clothing store changing room.

The incident happened Saturday at an Old Navy store on the 5100 block of Jonestown Road, police say.

According to police, the victim reported the man used his cell phone to take photos of her while she was changing. He left the scene in a black Nissan Titan truck, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656, referencing Incident No. 19-00119698.