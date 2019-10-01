× Middletown Police seek owner of Shih Tzu found wandering without a collar

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Middletown Police are trying to locate the owner of a black Shih Tzu that was found running without a collar on the 300 block of South Wood Street.

The dog, a female, appears to be older in age, with thinning hair on her midsection, police say. The dog is not micro-chipped, according to police.

Police say the dog is currently in the kennel at the Middletown Police Station, at 300 East Emaus St.

If you own the dog, or know who does, please contact police at (717) 558-6900.