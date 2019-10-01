Morning clouds on Tuesday, then unseasonable warmth and uncomfortable humidity return by afternoon!

EARLY OCTOBER RECORD HEAT LIKELY: The start of October turns even warmer once some morning clouds break apart as a warm front lifts further north across the state. There are some areas of haze and fog to start on this Tuesday, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. The clouds are stubborn initially during the morning, but they gradually break later, leaving partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures boost back to unseasonable warmth, with highs in the lower 80s. The humidity increases, and it feels muggy during the afternoon. The overnight period is warm and stuffy. Expect lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s. This is near, if not slightly above, average highs for this time of year! Wednesday continues the warmth and the high humidity levels. Record heat is very likely for Central PA. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! The hot pattern finally shows some signs of breaking down Wednesday ngiht into Thursday. The next cold front drops down from the north. This brings the chance for showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms depending on where the front ends up. It’s still warm and stuffy, with temperatures falling back into the 70s—perhaps cooler if the front dips far enough to the south!

FEELING LIKE FALL FOR THE WEEKEND: The fall feel many have been waiting for finally settles into the region! Friday is a breezy day, with partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. In fact, afternoon temperatures are expected to be below average for this time of year! Temperatures are only in the lower 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday, and it’s not as cool. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. The morning sees a chilly start. Some spots could dip into the middle to upper 30s, making patchy areas of frost a concern for some. Skies turn partly sunny Sunday ahead of the next cold front. It’s a weak one, so there’s only a small chance for a late day shower or two. Temperatures are seasonal, near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Some much needed rainfall arrives with the next system to start the week! Expect plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day. Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect those numbers in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

-Andrea Michaels

-Andrea Michaels