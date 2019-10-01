Olivia’s cooks up Milk Braised Lamb & Wild Mushroom Ragoūt

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Milk Braised Lamb & Wild Mushroom Ragoūt

Served w freshly grated Mizithra & Olivia’s Garlic butter Pastitchio Noodles …

2 lbs Lamb Leg (Deboned & cubed)

4 tbsp E.V.O.O.

2 cups Pearl Onions (freshly peeled)

5 Whole Garlic Cloves (freshly peeled)

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 cinnamon stick (cut in half)

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

4 each fresh Thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

1 cup whole milk

1 cup olives (Greek village mix, pitted & halved)

1 cup carrots (peeled & coarsely chopped)

1/2 cup red wine

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp Oregano

1 cup chicken stock

1 1/2 lbs wild mushrooms

2 cups Italian tomatoes (coarsely chopped)

In an enamel cast iron dutch oven. heat 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. on med- high heat. Season the lamb w kosher salt, & black pepper. Add to dutch oven. Sear on both sides. Add whole garlic cloves, 1/2 cinnamon stick, fresh thyme, bay leaf, & milk. Cover and reduce heat to a low- medium. Let simmer until lamb is tender (approx 10-15 minutes).

In a stainless steel pot, add 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. On med- high heat. Add pearl onions, olives, garlic butter, chopped garlic, & carrots sautéing for approx 2-3 minutes. Deglaze w red wine. Add tomato paste, Greek Oregano, 1/2 cinnamon stick, chicken stock, & wild mushrooms. Stir and add in the milk braised lamb, cover, & simmer for approx 10 minutes.

Served along w Mazithra & browned butter noodles, & a dollop of Greek yogurt. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Golden Cadillac

Galliano

White Creme de cacao

Cream

Vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream

In blender add a few ice cubes & the Galliano, White creme de cacao, cream, & ice cream. Blend until creamy. Pour into glass and toppe w whipped cream and a few sugar crystals for garnish. Cheers!

Black widow sangria

Red wine

Chambord

BlackBerry brandy

Cran-Raspberry juice

BlackBerry ginger ale

Blackberries

Blueberries

Fill glass w ice. Add all above ingredients. Shake. Pour into glass and add a few extra berries for garnish. Cheers!