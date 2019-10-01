Olivia’s cooks up Milk Braised Lamb & Wild Mushroom Ragoūt

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

 

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Milk Braised Lamb & Wild Mushroom Ragoūt
Served w freshly grated Mizithra & Olivia’s Garlic butter Pastitchio Noodles …

2 lbs Lamb Leg (Deboned & cubed)
4 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 cups Pearl Onions (freshly peeled)
5 Whole Garlic Cloves (freshly peeled)
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 cinnamon stick (cut in half)
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
4 each fresh Thyme sprigs
2 bay leaves
1 cup whole milk
1 cup olives (Greek village mix, pitted & halved)
1 cup carrots (peeled & coarsely chopped)
1/2 cup red wine
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp Oregano
1 cup chicken stock
1 1/2 lbs wild mushrooms
2 cups Italian tomatoes (coarsely chopped)

In an enamel cast iron dutch oven. heat 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. on med- high heat. Season the lamb w kosher salt, & black pepper.  Add to dutch oven.  Sear on both sides.  Add whole garlic cloves, 1/2 cinnamon stick, fresh thyme, bay leaf, & milk.  Cover and reduce heat to a low- medium.  Let simmer until lamb is tender (approx 10-15 minutes).
In a stainless steel pot, add 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. On med- high heat.  Add pearl onions, olives, garlic butter, chopped garlic, & carrots sautéing for approx 2-3 minutes.  Deglaze w red wine.  Add tomato paste, Greek Oregano, 1/2 cinnamon stick, chicken stock, & wild mushrooms.  Stir and add in the milk braised lamb, cover, & simmer for approx 10 minutes.
Served along w Mazithra & browned butter noodles, & a dollop of Greek yogurt.  Enjoy!

Cocktails:
Golden Cadillac
Galliano
White Creme de cacao
Cream
Vanilla ice cream
Whipped cream
In blender add a few ice cubes & the Galliano, White creme de cacao, cream, & ice cream.  Blend until creamy.  Pour into glass and toppe w whipped cream and a few sugar crystals for garnish.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

Black widow sangria
Red wine
Chambord
BlackBerry brandy
Cran-Raspberry juice
BlackBerry ginger ale
Blackberries
Blueberries
Fill glass w ice.  Add all above ingredients. Shake. Pour into glass and add a few extra berries for garnish.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

