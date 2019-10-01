Olivia’s cooks up Milk Braised Lamb & Wild Mushroom Ragoūt

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Milk Braised Lamb & Wild Mushroom Ragoūt
Served w freshly grated Mizithra & Olivia’s Garlic butter Pastitchio Noodles …
2 lbs Lamb Leg (Deboned & cubed)
4 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 cups Pearl Onions (freshly peeled)
5 Whole Garlic Cloves (freshly peeled)
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 cinnamon stick (cut in half)
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
4 each fresh Thyme sprigs
2 bay leaves
1 cup whole milk
1 cup olives (Greek village mix, pitted & halved)
1 cup carrots (peeled & coarsely chopped)
1/2 cup red wine
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp Oregano
1 cup chicken stock
1 1/2 lbs wild mushrooms
2 cups Italian tomatoes (coarsely chopped)
In an enamel cast iron dutch oven. heat 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. on med- high heat. Season the lamb w kosher salt, & black pepper. Add to dutch oven. Sear on both sides. Add whole garlic cloves, 1/2 cinnamon stick, fresh thyme, bay leaf, & milk. Cover and reduce heat to a low- medium. Let simmer until lamb is tender (approx 10-15 minutes).
In a stainless steel pot, add 2 tbsp E.V.O.O. On med- high heat. Add pearl onions, olives, garlic butter, chopped garlic, & carrots sautéing for approx 2-3 minutes. Deglaze w red wine. Add tomato paste, Greek Oregano, 1/2 cinnamon stick, chicken stock, & wild mushrooms. Stir and add in the milk braised lamb, cover, & simmer for approx 10 minutes.
Served along w Mazithra & browned butter noodles, & a dollop of Greek yogurt. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Golden Cadillac
Galliano
White Creme de cacao
Cream
Vanilla ice cream
Whipped cream
In blender add a few ice cubes & the Galliano, White creme de cacao, cream, & ice cream. Blend until creamy. Pour into glass and toppe w whipped cream and a few sugar crystals for garnish. Cheers!
Black widow sangria
Red wine
Chambord
BlackBerry brandy
Cran-Raspberry juice
BlackBerry ginger ale
Blackberries
Blueberries
Fill glass w ice. Add all above ingredients. Shake. Pour into glass and add a few extra berries for garnish. Cheers!