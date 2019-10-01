× Pennsylvania Ballet Academy previews “A Night of Stars”

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy is hosting “A Night of Stars” show.

The presentation will feature the International Ballet Stars Gala, and will be held at The Forum in Harrisburg on October 12.

To offer a preview of the show, Vanessa Zahorian and Davit Karapetyan, Artistic Directors for the Pennsylvania Ballet Academy, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For more information on “A Night of Stars” or for tickets, you can visit the Pennsylvania Ballet Academy’s website here.