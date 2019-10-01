× Police seek help in identifying Lancaster County burglary suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY — Pequea Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred Monday on the 200 block of Millersville Road.

Police say the suspect forced his way inside a business at about 2:30 a.m. He allegedly pried open several locked drawers and entered multiple rooms over a 30-minute span, but at this point, nothing has been reported stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Pequea Township Police at (717) 945-7546.