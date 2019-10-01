Police seek help in identifying Lancaster County burglary suspect

Posted 1:51 PM, October 1, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — Pequea Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred Monday on the 200 block of Millersville Road.

Police say the suspect forced his way inside a business at about 2:30 a.m. He allegedly pried open several locked drawers and entered multiple rooms over a 30-minute span, but at this point, nothing has been reported stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Pequea Township Police at (717) 945-7546.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.