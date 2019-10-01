Police seek to ID woman accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit card at Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at several stores at the Capital City Mall on Sept. 22.

The woman’s shopping spree lasted from noon to 4 p.m., police say. She allegedly bought more than $1,340 worth of merchandise with the victim’s credit card, and allegedly attempted to make another $2,000 worth of purchases at Dick’s Sporting Goods, but the card was declined, police say.

She then drove away in a black Infiniti sedan, according to police.

The victim believes her credit card was stolen the night before at a restaurant in Bethlehem, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the female or has information about the alleged fraud is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.