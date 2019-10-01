Police seek to ID woman accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit card at Capital City Mall

Posted 1:33 PM, October 1, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at several stores at the Capital City Mall on Sept. 22.

The woman’s shopping spree lasted from noon to 4 p.m., police say. She allegedly bought more than $1,340 worth of merchandise with the victim’s credit card, and allegedly attempted to make another $2,000 worth of purchases at Dick’s Sporting Goods, but the card was declined, police say.

She then drove away in a black Infiniti sedan, according to police.

The victim believes her credit card was stolen the night before at a restaurant in Bethlehem, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the female or has information about the alleged fraud is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.