Record heat moves in, rushes away as Fall temperatures finally here to stay

RECORD HEAT WEDNESDAY: Skies clear enough throughout the rest of the evening to pave the way for an increase in humidity and temperatures for Wednesday. Morning lows start near 70-degrees on a very muggy morning. By the afternoon, record heat sets in. Forecast highs at or near 90-degrees would shatter the previous record set in 1927. A late day shower or storm will be possible as well. Heat index values in the mid-90s dominate our October 2nd. However, the Summer feel goes out with a bang, because a big overall pattern shift heads our way Thursday into Friday.

TRICKY THURSDAY: Thursday is a big challenge in the forecast. A backdoor cold front sinks into Central Pennsylvania, making us the battle zone for temperatures. Depending on how far it creeps in, we could have quite the temperature discrepancy with shower chances throughout the day as well, especially in the afternoon. Current guidance suggests the area with the best chance of warmer temperatures will be to our southwest, with the coolest spots being in the northeast. We could have as much as a 15-20 degree temperature discrepancy across the area if the front sets up in the area. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Rain ends late Thursday night into Friday morning with the wind really ramping up heading into Friday.

FINALLY FALL WEEKEND: Skies begin to clear Friday thanks to the very gusty winds. Morning lows in the 50s only give way to highs in the 60s. Winds gust 20-30MPH all day long, sustained around 15MPH. We stay cool into the weekend as the breezes calm down. Morning lows in the low-40s start Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. Low-70s move in to finish the weekend on Sunday afternoon with a morning start in the low-50s.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann