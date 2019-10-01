The capitol kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month as the fountain goes pink for a symbol of hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the commonwealth will be spreading hope and awareness all month long.

The capitol fountain will be pink starting on Tuesday, and will remain pink until the end of the month.

Members from PA Breast Cancer Coalition say the pink fountain is a symbol of hope for all of the survivors across Pennsylvania. But it's also a way to remind women about early detection and how important it is.

According to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer a day in Pennsylvania. They say often early detection can help with that.

PA Dairymen's Association will be joining members of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition on Tuesday morning, to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the fountain going pink.

They'll be giving out free pink strawberry milkshakes at 10:45 a.m., in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Then the main event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the fountain.

Survivors will also be there to speak and share their stories.

For more information about the PA Breast Cancer Coalition you can visit their website.