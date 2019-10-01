Viral Eagles Fan with Phillie Phanatic Belly Button Tattoo uses newfound fame to help fund cancer research

Posted 5:53 AM, October 1, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: A fan of the Philadelphia Phillies shows off his Phillie Phanatic tattoo during a game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 29, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 4-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– A viral Philadelphia Eagles fan is using his newfound fame to help raise funds for cancer research.

You may have seen Rob Dunphy during last Thursday’s NFL game on FOX, featuring the Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

He definitely stands out in a crowd, as the shirtless 26-year-old has a chest and stomach full of tattoos, including a Phillie Phanatic strategically placed around his belly button.

According to CBS Philly, after Thursday night’s game and along with Dunphy’s newfound fame, a fundraiser was started to fund the rest of his tattoos.

However, instead of using that money for more ink, Dunphy chose to donate the money to Storm the Heavens, which funds research for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a type of tumor that starts in the brain stem.

As of Monday night, that fundraiser has reached over $9,300. For more information or to donate to the cause, click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.