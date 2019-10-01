× Viral Eagles Fan with Phillie Phanatic Belly Button Tattoo uses newfound fame to help fund cancer research

PHILADELPHIA– A viral Philadelphia Eagles fan is using his newfound fame to help raise funds for cancer research.

You may have seen Rob Dunphy during last Thursday’s NFL game on FOX, featuring the Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

He definitely stands out in a crowd, as the shirtless 26-year-old has a chest and stomach full of tattoos, including a Phillie Phanatic strategically placed around his belly button.

According to CBS Philly, after Thursday night’s game and along with Dunphy’s newfound fame, a fundraiser was started to fund the rest of his tattoos.

However, instead of using that money for more ink, Dunphy chose to donate the money to Storm the Heavens, which funds research for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a type of tumor that starts in the brain stem.

As of Monday night, that fundraiser has reached over $9,300. For more information or to donate to the cause, click here.