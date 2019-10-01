× Waynesboro Police warn of potential phone scam involving ‘Apple Customer Service’

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Waynesboro Police are warning residents in the area of a potential phone scam.

Police say a caller claiming to be from Apple Customer Service is asking individuals if they have a computer and what websites they visit. The subject then claims there is a problem and “transfers” the person to a “Tier 2” technician, who then gains access to the person’s computer.

Police warn residents to avoid giving out any personal information or to answer any questions; they advise residents to simply hang up and block the caller’s number, if possible.

Residents should also be aware of these common phone scam tactics, police say: