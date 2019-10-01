× York County man accused of attacking pregnant woman during domestic dispute

YORK COUNTY — Lower Windsor Township Police have charged a 42-year-old Windsor man with simple assault after he allegedly attacked a pregnant woman during a domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Shawn R. Abicht, of Pawnee Drive, was charged on Monday after the incident, which occurred on Saturday, according to police.

The victim reported that Abicht and she were engaged in a verbal confrontation that turned physical when he allegedly pulled her inside his home and shoved her to the ground, according to the complaint.

The victim said she struck Abicht in self-defense before leaving the home and calling police. Abicht allegedly called her and continued to threaten her, police say.

The victim reported that she is 16 weeks pregnant, according to police.