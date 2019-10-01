× Yuengling and Hershey join forces to create limited-edition Chocolate Porter beer

POTTSVILLE, Schuylkill County — Yuengling, America’s Oldest Brewery, announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Hershey to produce a limited-edition, chocolate-infused beer.

“This first-ever collaboration for Yuengling combines the classic taste of Yuengling’s Porter with the unmistakable taste of Hershey’s chocolate to create a deliciously unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish,” Yuengling said on its website. “The unique, limited-edition brew has an ABV of 4.7%, and its smooth, rich and chocolatey flavor pairs well with chocolate, barbecue, and cheeses.”

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is a fresh take on Yuengling’s 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter, the beer is available from the middle of October through February at bars, restaurants, and other venues in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The beer will not be available at distributors, Yuengling said.

“We are excited to present consumers and our fans with a premium drinking experience enjoyed freshly from the tap for their enjoyment,” the company said on its website.

To find bar or restaurant in your area where Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is available, go here.