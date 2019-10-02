× 2 men charged with providing drug to man who died of fatal overdose in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — Two men have been charged in the overdose death of a man in Shippensburg last March, police say.

Darby Scott and Moises Segura are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Logan Lynch on March 3, according to Shippensburg Police.

According to police, Scott bought heroin from Segura outside a Sheetz store on the 300 block of East King Street at about 4:30 a.m. He and Lynch both ingested the drug after leaving Segura, police say. As they continued to walk, Scott lost contact with Lynch, who was later found unresponsive in the area where he and Scott became separated, police say.