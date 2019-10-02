× Adams County native, airman in US Air Force killed in suspected murder-suicide, police say

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An Adams County native and airman in the United States Air Force was one of three people found dead early Tuesday morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to police.

Abigail Smith, 24, formerly of Fairfield, and two others, 44-year-old Michael Tolar and 46-year-old Brian Perkins, were found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds at a park shortly after midnight, police say.

Detectives determined that Perkins met with Smith and Tolar in the parking lot of Romero Park prior to him shooting them before turning the gun on himself.

According to the AirForceTimes, Smith was an electronic maintenance technician. She joined the Air Force in January 2016, three years after graduating from Bermudian Springs High School, the York Daily Record reports.

Police are considering personal relationships as a motivating factor. This case is still under investigation.