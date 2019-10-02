× Adams County woman accused of abducting her 2 children in August apprehended in Indiana

An Adams County woman suspected of abducting her two children and taking them to Florida in August was apprehended Tuesday in Indiana, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lacey Marie Kelly, 26, was taken into custody by Shelbyville Police after a traffic stop at 10:34 a.m., State Police say.

Kelly is charged with interference of the custody of a child and concealing the whereabouts of a child.

The children were located safely in Florida, days after police say they were taken by Kelly. The father of the children, DJ Vanmetre, told FOX43 he received a call that his children had been found safe and that they were in the custody of CYS in Florida. Police did not release any other details about how the children were found.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kelly on August 27. At the time, it was believed that Kelly was traveling with her boyfriend in a 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Pennsylvania registration KVG-4958.

There was no word from police on whether Kelly was alone or what vehicle she was driving at the time of her arrest.