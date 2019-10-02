× Chester County couple accused of dealing meth, burning corpse of stillborn infant

CHESTER COUNTY — A Chester County man has been accused of burning the corpse of his girlfriend’s stillborn infant and burying the remains in an unmarked grave, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

William Jones is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, according to First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone.

Police are searching for Jones’ girlfriend, Anita Depedro, who is also charged with drug delivery and related offenses, Noone said in a press release.

“These defendants were pushing poison in the community,” Noone said. “And when they were expecting a child, they did nothing to care for the health of the child. When the child was stillborn, the father burned the baby and discarded the child like trash. This is a disturbing and horrific case.”

Jones, 49, and Depedro, 29, live together in Honey Brook Township, Noone said.

Investigators say the couple conspired together to sell methamphetamine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions from June through August. The alleged sales took place at the trailer the defendants shared on Egan Circle in Honey Brook Township. Jones sold meth to the informant on other additional dates, according to investigators.

Jones was allegedly in possession of four ounces of meth at the time of his arrest on Sept. 26. Depedro is accused of conspiring with Jones to deliver five ounces of meth, investigators say.

On March 27, State Police received a report of an anonymous call to Chester County Children and Youth Services, alleging that Depedro gave birth to a stillborn child at the couple’s residence, and that Jones, the child’s father, burned the child’s body in a burn barrel on the property before burying the remains at an unknown location, Noone said.

Police never recovered the child’s remains, according to Noone.

Jones is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and other offenses related to methamphetamine sales. He is also charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy, and abuse of a corpse. He is currently incarcerated in Chester County Prison.

Depedro is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and other offenses related to meth sales. There is an active warrant for her arrest.