Cold front drops south tonight and ushers in dramatically cooler temperatures!

SUMMER’S LAST FLING: The cold front that puts an end to summer will drop southward this evening ushering in the first sign of fall-like temperatures! Get ready for a serious cool down through the rest of the work week as temperatures plummet from the 90s to the 60s for highs. In fact, this change will be so dramatic that our daytime temperatures will be a good 5-7 degrees below average for this time of year! After the month of September ranked the 7th warmest on record for our area, this nice change in pattern will be welcomed with open arms. Easterly flow tomorrow will also ensure a good amount of cloud cover and a couple of showers that will keep Thursday rather dreary. Temperatures begin to rebound somewhat by the end of the weekend, but only briefly.

LATE-WEEKEND WARM UP: Winds will be calming down through the night Friday into Saturday which will determine how cool we get by Saturday morning. We’ll kick off the weekend on a chilly note with temperatures on Saturday morning likely to be down into the low 40s. Easterly flow will pick up again and ensure temperatures Saturday afternoon stay in the low 60s. A dramatic shift in wind direction will be responsible for a nice warm up towards the end of the weekend. We’ll change from easterly flow to westerly and southwesterly winds Sunday and make our way back into the low to mid 70s. This strong flow will be out ahead of our next rainmaker that will bring showers to start the next work week.

MINOR RAIN TOTALS UNTIL MONDAY: Tomorrow’s precipitation isn’t much to write home about and likely won’t put us out of the woods with the drought conditions. Last week’s drought monitor continued to show D0 drought expanding across Pennsylvania with dry air still encompassing the area. We only saw a trace of precipitation with last Monday’s rain, and not much more is likely until we get to next week. The good news is that a potent rain-maker looks to move in Sunday night and bring ample precipitation to the region through Monday. As it stands right now, this looks like it will put an end to any drought problems we’ve been having since they are not severe yet.

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann