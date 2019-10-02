× Columbia man convicted of threatening to stab his probation officer

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County jury convicted a Columbia man accused of threatening to stab his probation officer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

It took the jury about 15 minutes of deliberation to find Steven L. Andrews Jr., 34, guilty of terroristic threats, the DA’s office said.

Andrews made the threat last year while meeting with a counselor at Lancaster County Prison, according to testimony. The counselor then passed along the threat to her supervisor and to the probation officer.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth will order sentence after a background investigation in a few months.

The probation officer testified that in numerous prior meetings with Andrews, he talked about a fascination with knives and stabbings.