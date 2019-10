ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has responded to the scene of a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 4200 block of Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 4:25 a.m. on October 2 for a reported crash.

Dispatch has confirmed that the coroner has been called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash, and Hanover Road was closed for over two hours.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.